Suspected Homeless Man Masturbates Inside Cerritos’ Sprouts Store Then Gropes Woman

Daniel Tejada, courtesy LA County Sheriffs

BY BRIAN HEWS

Authorities have arrested 25 year-old Daniel Tejeda from Buena Park on suspicion of indecent exposure, Tejada is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to Cerritos sheriffs.

The man was at the Sprouts store on South Street at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 when he exposed himself and groped a woman’s butt, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Armando Viera Jr. said in a news release Friday.

The store manager subdued Tejada and waited for the sheriffs to arrive.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward . Authorities said Tejeda may be homeless and rides and older, black mountain bike.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Gilbert Ramirez at 562-860-0044.

