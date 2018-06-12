Supervisor Janice Hahn Invites Residents to Enjoy Summer Movies at Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos

Cerritos, CA— LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn invites residents to enjoy the summer movies series coming soon to Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos. Movies will be screened at dusk on Wednesday nights starting June 27 to August 22. Admission is completely free and the first 150 attendees will get free popcorn, sponsored by the office of Supervisor Hahn.

“Movie nights at Knabe Regional Park are always a hit and this year we are screening some of the last year’s biggest blockbusters like Coco, Wonder Woman, and Black Panther,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Whether you missed these films in theaters or just can’t wait to see them again, this is the perfect way to spend summer evenings with your family. Remember to pack a blanket or chairs—popcorn is on me!”

2018 Entertainment Schedule

June 27—Coco

July 11 – Michael Haggins Band (Live music starts at 6:30)

July 18—Wonder Woman

July 25—A Wrinkle in Time

August 1—Wonder

August 15—Star Wars: The Last Jedi

August 22—Black Panther

Don Knabe Community Regional Park

19700 S. Bloomfield Ave. Cerritos, CA 90703

