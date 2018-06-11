Officer Involved Shooting in Whittier, Suspect Shot and Taken to Hospital

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are en route to the 13800 block of Philadelphia Street, in the city of Whittier to assist Whittier Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding an Officer-Involved shooting.

The suspect, a male other adult was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There were no officers injured during the incident.

The investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.

