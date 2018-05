Police Searching for Gunman Globe Medical Hospital Center in Santa Ana

May 15, 2018, 9:15 a.m.

Several media outlets are reporting that the Santa Ana police have Globe Medical Center on lockdown looking for a gunman. The hospital is off of Tustin Ave. and the 55 freeway.

Police are searching room to room.

Tustin Ave is closed in the area right now.

The hospital has 285 beds and over 1,500 employees.

UPDATE:

Calvary Christian School is on voluntary lockdown.

