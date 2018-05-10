Lewd Acts With a Child: 28-year-old Downey Resident Sala Robert Pires Arrested

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers received a call of a sexual battery that had occurred in the area of Rives Avenue and Brunache Street. The 14-year-old female victim was walking home from school when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect asked for her name, however, she ignored him and kept walking. The victim felt the suspect grab her buttocks; she turned around and saw him run away southbound on Rives Avenue. The victim provided the officers with the suspect description.

Detectives investigating the case were able to locate and detain the suspect, 28-year-old Sala Robert Pires, who was at a residence in the 7800 block of Stewart and Gray Road.

The victim positively identified Mr. Pires as the person who grabbed her. Suspect Pires was arrested and booked for Felony 288(c)(1) PC- Lewd Acts with a Child and was transported to the Los Angeles County Jail pending his court appearance.

Detectives believe that Mr. Pires may be responsible for several similar incidents within the city and are following up on additional leads. As a result, this investigation is still on going and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other incidents is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Michelle Garcia at (562) 904-2391.

To provide information ANONYMOUSLY, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or by texting the letters TIPLA, plus, to CRIMES (274637) or by using the website.

Press inquiries may be directed to Lieutenant Alex Irizabal at (562) 904-2369 or Sergeant Leigh Lacy at (562) 904-2340.

