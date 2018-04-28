West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) Transit Corridor Project Community Meetings Apr. 30 and May 3

The West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) Transit Corridor Project is a new 20-mile light rail transit line that would connect downtown Los Angeles to southeast LA County, serving the cities and communities of downtown Los Angeles, unincorporated Florence-Graham community of LA County, Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellower, Cerritos and Artesia.
Metro formally initiated the environmental studies through the public scoping meetings held in summer 2017. Based on the feedback received through the public scoping period and ongoing technical analysis, Metro is studying new northern alignment options in addition to the original four northern alignment options.
As a follow up to the Community Update Meetings held in March 2018, Metro will be holding another round of community meetings to share the latest project updates and receive your feedback on the proposed alignment options.
Following these community meetings, a video recording of the English presentation will be made available on the project website for those unable to attend.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES
Monday, April 30, 2018
3-5pm & 6-8pm
Metro Headquarters
3rd Floor, Metro Board Room
One Gateway Plaza
Los Angeles, CA 90012
PARAMOUNT
Thursday, May 3, 2018
6-8pm
Progress Park – West Community Center
15500 Downey Av
Paramount, CA 90723
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!