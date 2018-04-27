Former Presidential Appointee Bob Archuleta Outraises All Others in Fundraising in 32nd State Senate District Race

Staff Report

Former Mayor and City Councilman Bob Archuleta continues to build a groundswell of support from donors and voters by raising the most money in his bid for the 32nd State Senate District election, according to the Secretary of State website at cal-access.sos.ca.gov.

The campaign announced Friday, April 27, 2018, it has raised more than $210,000 in fundraising thanks to people recognizing that our communities in District 32 face a critical time that requires honest and proven leadership.

Archuleta is on track to raise over $300,000 by the June 5 primary.

“I am excited that the Bob Archuleta campaign has attracted a diverse coalition of women, educators, veterans, law enforcement, business people and working families who are supporting us with their hard-earned dollars.” Archuleta Campaign Manager Daniel Andalon said.

The candidate expressed his gratitude for the support.

“I am thankful beyond words by the donors and voters of the district, who have contributed to our campaign, in person or online at bobarchuletaforsenate.com, because they gravitated to our message of bringing people together for the betterment of our communities in the 32nd District,” Archuleta said. “Their trust in me to uphold the ideals that I live by, leadership, honor and integrity, which I learned in the Army, working in law enforcement or as mayor, is truly humbling.”

