Norwalk Chooses Athens Services as Trash Hauler

Press release

After a lengthy evaluation process of over two years, Norwalk City Councilmembers selected Athens Services as its new service provider at the Special City Council Meeting of April 24, directing staff to finalize the solid waste franchise agreement with Athens, who will serve as Norwalk’s single solid waste hauler beginning August 1, 2018.

The new agreement, expected to go before City Council for approval in early May, includes rate reductions for residential customers. Standard residential collection service rates will be $16.75, a reduction of over 19%. Beginning with August service, rates for senior citizens will decrease 57% to $4.19. Residents living in single family homes will have the ability to pre-arrange collection of up to five oversized items such as furniture and electronics once a week, with multi-family dwellings able to call in these “bulky item pickups” once a month.

Among the enhancements offered by Athens are $5,000 in scholarships for Norwalk students pursuing college or university education and a 10% discount for Norwalk residents serving on active military duty, and residents who are Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters assigned to Norwalk.

Athens Services, founded in 1957, is a fourth generation family-owned waste collection and recycling company employing over 1,500 Southern California residents.

