Earthquake Hits Southern California

By Brian Hews

April 5, 2018, 12:32 PM

Cerritos~ An earthquake was felt at 12:30 pm today in Cerritos, with HMG-CN offices “getting shaken pretty good.”

The building swayed for 15 seconds. Reports are it was a 5.0 temblor southwest of Channel Islands.

HMG-CN will try and gather more information.

