Transient Assaults Two Cerritos High School Students, Teacher and SIA’s Detain Man

By Brian Hews

HMG-CN has learned, through a reader email and not an alert from ABCUSD, that a pervert scared two female students on their way to school yesterday morning.

The man, who was eventually arrested in the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts parking lot, closely followed the females and at one point “bumped into them.”

The two students immediately informed a teacher and pointed the man out standing at 183rd and Bloomfield, the teacher along with two SIA’s bravely detained the man until Cerritos Sheriff’s arrived. The man was immediately arrested.

The Deputies informed the school that the suspect was a known transient who had been previously arrested for “upskirting” (taking pictures of undergarments of unsuspecting females).

The details of the investigation seemed to indicate that this was an effort to “upskirt” one of the students.

Both students were shaken but unharmed.

Below is the alert sent out to the “Cerritos High School Community:”

