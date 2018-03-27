Former Downey Mayor Luis Marquez Angling for Appointment to Central Basin Water Board

By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned through high-level sources that former Downey Mayor Luis Marquez is attempting to garner votes from Central Basin Municipal Water District Board members to be appointed to the Division I seat left open by Pedro Aceituno’s resignation.

The Division I seat became vacant Mar. 8 and includes the cities of Bell Gardens, Downey, Montebello, Pico Rivera, West Whittier-Los Nietos, and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

The appointment process calls for interested residents “to submit a letter of interest and a résumé that includes a statement of qualifications and other information by April 6 at 3 p.m.”

The Board of Directors will interview candidates at the April 12 Special Board Meeting, at which point the Board “may vote on making an appointment.”

It was first revealed by HMG-CN in Oct 2016 that a paternity lawsuit had been filed by Maribel Zavala against Marquez.

The lawsuit, filed at the Norwalk Court, was sealed but HMG-CN was able to obtain the case number, VF014650.

Marquez, Downey Publisher Jennifer Givens and her beat reporter Eric Pierce, slammed HMG-CN for the Oct. story alleging a “political attack.”

But one week later, the Downey paper was forced to backtrack their criticism of HMG-CN when they “obtained” documents and published the Marquez story “confirming” the extra marital affair and the child out of wedlock.

HMG-CN had posted the same documents online thirteen days prior to the Downey article.

Marquez was also accused of reneging on a campaign promise in 2011 where he vowed, in a newspaper article, to donate his Council salary. “Hoping to make a difference in the community while honoring their campaign pledges, Marquez and Councilman Fernando Vasquez have reaffirmed a commitment to both save and donate their entire City Council stipends, dedicating the funds to local charities and education projects.”

Six years later, then-Downey Councilman Mario Guerra called out Marquez in a HMG-CN article, “Marquez campaign promise was on the record to give his council stipend away to charity. To date, six years later, he still has not. $750 per month, times twelve months per year, times six years is a lot to our community, just do the math.”

The amount was $54,000.

