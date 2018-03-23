Norwalk-La Mirada Board Member Sean Regan Resigns

By Brian Hews

Sean Regan has resigned from the NLMUSD Board, telling fellow Board members he was moving out of the district; he was elected in November 2013.

Regan, who teaches Government at Cal High School in Whittier, was elected in 2013 along with Margarita Rios, Daryl Adams, and Ana Valencia.

Regan replaced longtime incumbent Ed Hengler.

Now the NLMUSD is looking to replace Regan.

The district will be taking applications through April 11, 2018, for residents wanting to be appointed to the vacant seat. The appointment will expire December 2018.

By law any person who is 18 or older, a citizen of the state, a resident of the school district, a registered voter, and who is not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office, is eligible to be appointed.

Applications for appointment can be found on the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District website (www.nlmusd.org). Completed applications must be returned to Skye Roberts or Norma Altamirano at the District, Superintendent’s Office no later than 3:00 pm on April 11, 2018. The Board of Education will review the applications at the April 16, 2018 board meeting to determine the candidates to interview and will make a provisional appointment at the May 7, 2018, board meeting. Candidates selected for interview must attend the May 7, 2018, meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact: Robert Jacobsen (562) 210-2121 [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments