El Rancho Unified Board Terminates Pico Rivera Councilman and El Rancho Teacher Greg Salcido

By Brian Hews

The El Rancho Board has terminated embattled El Rancho teacher and Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido.

Salcido was placed on unpaid leave pending final termination by the state and the teacher’s union.

Over one hundred people attended the raucous meeting at Pico Rivera City Hall.

HMG-CN was first media outlet in the country to report about Salcido’s stunning expletive-filled diatribe that was caught on audio where Salcido slammed all United States military personnel as “dumbshits” and “not talented” during a class lecture.

“We have night vision goggles and we can’t control these people wearing robes and chanklas” said Salcido to his class.

“It’s a lie our military is talented,” he said.

“Because we have a bunch of fricken dumbshits over there. They [the military] are not high-level bankers, they are not academics, they are not intellectuals….they are the lowest of the low, think about the people you know over there, stupid uncle Louis’, they are not talented people, they are dumbshits. The data is in, we don’t have a talented military, we have not been able to beat people with robes.”

The data is in they are the lowest of the low, why we don’t win.”

“Why do we have stupid f***ing bombers fly over during events, that’s what we kill people with and we cheer them on?”

As the class listened in horror Salcido continued, “we could not beat the Vietnamese…. they are people this fucking big THROWING RICE at us, we could not beat people since World War II, it’s a lie that a military is bitchen.”

“So if you join the military you have no other options, so your parents want you off their ass, your grandparents want you off their ass for four or six years, and they want the neighbors to think you did well.”

Are you aware that they have a GPA of zero point zero?

Salcido then blasted military recruiters saying, “I don’t know why they let recruiters come here they lie to you, we don’t let pimps come to the school, why let them say anybody want to be a whore?”

“The recruiters lie to you, if you are interested in college why would you ever consider the military?”

“They pay for college, bullshit, they give you all this bullshit to see the world, you are not going to college.

Pico Rivera Councilman Bob Archuleta spoke forcibly at the meeting for the firing of Salcido saying, “today was a very special day in the city of Pico Rivera, the El Rancho Unified School District, and across this nation. We have all said no to bullying and finally the termination of Greg Salcido has happened. I was honored to speak once again to the El Rancho School Board and telling them that Greg Salcido must no longer teach our children and must no longer teach in our classrooms. A thorough investigation was completed and Salcido was terminated. Our men and woman in uniform have been vindicated, I commend the Board for their dedication and hard work, it was the undoubtedly the right thing to do. Thousands of teachers and school staff do a great job everyday, I am so proud of all the teachers and staff and they all agree no one like Greg Salcido should be among their ranks.”

