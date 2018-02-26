GARDENS CASINO _______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

Democrats Endorse Asm. Cristina Garcia Giving Tony Mendoza More Fodder For Lawsuit

 

Staff Report

The California Democratic Party this weekend voted to endorse Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, despite her being under investigation for sexual misconduct and after an exclusive story published by Hews Media Group-Community News last Friday documented that Garcia took $7,000 from Hustler Magazine Publisher and noted anti-feminist Larry Flynt.

 

EXCLUSIVE: Asm. Cristina Garcia Took $7,000 From Publisher Larry Flynt and the Hustler Empire

 

Garcia went on voluntary leave Feb. 9 after Cerritos Resident Daniel Fierro alleged that Garcia groped him after a 2014 softball game.

 

 

CERRITOS RESIDENT DANNY FIERRO ACCUSES ASSEMBLYWOMAN CRISTINA GARCIA OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

 

About a week later, four former members of Garcia’s staff accused the lawmaker of a hostile work environment, including drinking during work hours and discussions about Garcia’s sex life.

 

Four Former Staffers Accuse Cristina Garcia of Drinking and Bragging About Having Sex in Her Assembly Office

 

POLITICO: Cristina Garcia Forced Staffers to Play ‘Spin the Bottle,’ Had a Kegerator in Her Office

 

 

HMG-CN was subsequently sent an embarrassing picture of Garcia drinking in her office.

 

Picture of Cristina Garcia Seemingly Substantiates Lurid Allegations by Former Staffers

 

Democrats, however, did not endorse Tony Mendoza, who resigned from the state Senate last week.

Senate investigators concluded last week that Mendoza “more likely than not” subjected multiple female staff members to unwanted sexual advances.

 

SOURCES: Tony Mendoza Resigns from His Senate Seat

 

 

 

 

 

