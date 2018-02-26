Democrats Endorse Asm. Cristina Garcia Giving Tony Mendoza More Fodder For Lawsuit

Staff Report

The California Democratic Party this weekend voted to endorse Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, despite her being under investigation for sexual misconduct and after an exclusive story published by Hews Media Group-Community News last Friday documented that Garcia took $7,000 from Hustler Magazine Publisher and noted anti-feminist Larry Flynt.

Garcia went on voluntary leave Feb. 9 after Cerritos Resident Daniel Fierro alleged that Garcia groped him after a 2014 softball game.

About a week later, four former members of Garcia’s staff accused the lawmaker of a hostile work environment, including drinking during work hours and discussions about Garcia’s sex life.

HMG-CN was subsequently sent an embarrassing picture of Garcia drinking in her office.

Democrats, however, did not endorse Tony Mendoza, who resigned from the state Senate last week.

Senate investigators concluded last week that Mendoza “more likely than not” subjected multiple female staff members to unwanted sexual advances.

