Trump pushes for bump stock ban in wake of Florida high school shooting

From Daily News

President Trump said Wednesday that he was directing the U.S. Justice Department to ban equipment like the deadly bump stock device that a gunman used to kill 58 people last year at a Las Vegas concert.

“I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” Trump said during a White House ceremony honoring public safety officers.

