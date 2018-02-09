Meet and Greet: Connect with Norwalk’s New City Manager

The community is invited to meet Norwalk’s new City Manager, Jesus M. Gomez, at a barbecue luncheon on Tuesday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the City Hall lawn.

Mr. Gomez assumed the City Manager duties on Thursday, February 1, marking a return to Norwalk, where he started his public service career in 1989 as a Planning Intern. He went on to serve the City in various capacities, including as a Management Assistant in Public Works, a Budget Analyst in the City Manager’s office and ultimately as a Revenue and Budget Coordinator in the Finance Department. Prior to his new appointment to Norwalk, he served as City Manager in the City of El Monte after having served as Assistant City Manager and the Economic Development Director. Mr. Gomez also has ten years of private sector experience as a financial consultant to cities and was an investment banker specializing in municipal bonds.

A free lunch, including hamburgers, hot dogs, salad and more, will be provided to attendees.

Norwalk City Hall is located at 12700 Norwalk Boulevard. Free parking is available in the City Hall parking lot and the Civic Center Parking Structure.

RSVP’s are required and must be received by Thursday, February 8. For more information or to RSVP, please call (562) 929-5735 or email [email protected].

