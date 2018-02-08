_______________________________________ _____________________________ _____________________________

REPORT: L.A. DA RAIDING CITY OF MAYWOOD, MAYOR RAMON MEDINA’S HOUSE RAIDED

UPDATE:

Search warrant served at Maywood Mayor Ramon Medina’s home

Thursday Feb. 8, 2017 10:14 am

HMG-CN received a tip that the LA DAI is “all over the city of Maywood” and that elected officials are being arrested.

Spokesperson for L.A. District Attorney, Greg Risling, could not comment on the investigation.

 

 

FFLF
Guest
FFLF

When are they going to do this to the always shady and corrupt city of LA council?

8 hours 33 minutes ago