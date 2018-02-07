Linda Sánchez Recognizes Artesia High School Counselor Dana Zapanta During National School Counselors Week

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Linda Sánchez (CA-38), House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair, today addressed the House of Representatives to recognize Dana Zapanta, a counselor at Artesia High School in California’s 38th Congressional District, during National School Counselors Week.

“Madam Speaker, I rise to recognize the tireless work of school counselors across the country and in the 38th District of California that I am honored to represent. These public servants guide students through academic, social, and personal development.

“Dana Zapanta, a counselor at Artesia High School in my district is exactly the type of champion students need. Dana, a twelve year counseling veteran, has been instrumental in the development of Artesia’s Career Technical Educational program. She also coordinates numerous events including AP student night and college fairs. Thanks in part to her unwavering commitment to students, the graduation rate is nearly 99 percent.

“Despite the important contributions counselors like Dana make every day, counseling positions are not always protected when local budgets are cut. The average student-to-counselor ratio in our nation’s public schools is almost double the ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association. Students deserve to have the support of school counselors like Dana.

“That is why I am proud to introduce a resolution to designate this week as National School Counseling Week. I urge my colleagues to join me in honoring these selfless professionals.”

Congresswoman Sánchez this week introduced H. Res. 723, a resolution to honor the hard work of school counselors across the country by making the week of February 5-9, 2018 “National School Counselors Week.”

