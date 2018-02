Black Unemployment Rate Jumps 12% From Dec 2017 to Jan 2018, Largest Increase in Six Years

The black unemployment rate in the U.S., which President Donald Trump claimed credit for reducing to a record low, jumped last month by the most in almost six years.

The Labor Department’s monthly employment report released Friday showed that joblessness among black Americans rose to a nine-month high of 7.7 percent in January from 6.8 percent in December, which was the lowest in data back to 1972.

