STATEMENT: Pico Rivera Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem and Council Condemn Greg Salcido's Comments





By Brian Hews

Hews Media Group-Community News has obtained a statement from Pico Rivera City Council Mayor Gustavo Camacho, Mayor pro tem Brent Tercero, and council members Bob Archuleta and David Armenia related to the derogatory comments made by El Rancho Unified teacher and Pico Rivera Councilman Greg Salcido against all military personnel.

HMG-CN was the first media outlet to publish the explosive recording last Friday night Jan. 26, where Salcido, in the stunning expletive-filled diatribe, slammed all United States military personnel as “dumbshits” and “not talented” during a class lecture.

Just today, HMG-CN once again was the first major media outlet to publish another stunning audio of Salcido talking to a classroom of high school students telling them that possessing kiddie pornography “should not be a crime.”

The letter was sent prior to the latest revelation by HMG-CN of Salcido’s kiddie porn audio.

The Mayor, Mayor pro-ten and Council members stated:

“We the elected governing body of the city of Pico Rivera unequivocally disagree and condemn the recent comments made by councilmember Salcido regarding those individuals who have served or are currently serving in our nation’s military.

The city Council and residents of Pico Riviera are steadfast in the recognition that the contributions by those who have served or are currently serving our country via military service are respected and we are grateful for their service.

The city of Pico Rivera was founded upon the principles, values and sacrifices of many of our veterans who, when called upon by our nation, served with great pride and honor. Those men and women who have proudly served in our nation‘s Armed Forces have proven time and again that personal sacrifice in the face of injustice and tyranny can literally change the world for the better.“

The letter was signed by all the elected officials.

