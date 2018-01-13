$25 Million Measure G New Synthetic Turf Sports Fields & Stadium Project for Glenn High School

Measure AA Opponents are you listening?
WHAT: Groundbreaking event for the start of construction for new synthetic turf/sports fields, accessory buildings, bleachers and lighting.
WHERE: Glenn High School, 13520 Shoemaker Avenue, Norwalk 90650
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
WHO: Community partners, special guests and local dignitaries will join with district officials, school staff and students at the event.
WHY: The athletic facilities were originally built in 1962 when the school opened and they have not been renovated since then. The work will be financed through the district’s Measure G funds.
