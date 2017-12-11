Pipe Bomb Set Off in New York Subway on 42nd Street Platform

One man is in police custody after a pipe bomb he wore exploded on the 42nd Street New York City subway platform near Times Square early Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The 27-year-old man and three other people sustained injuries after the explosion occurred at about 7:30 a.m. ET. His injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill described the incident as “terror-related,” according to the Associated Press.

The A, C and E subway lines have been evacuated, along with the Port Authority bus station during the busy early morning commute.

Shortly after 10 a.m. ET, the New York Police Department tweeted that the Port Authority Bus Terminal had reopened.

