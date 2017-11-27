Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Fleeing to Norwalk Rooftop

A man suspected of a carjacking was arrested Friday night after being in a standoff with authorities for over six hours when he jumped onto the rooftop of a home in Norwalk in an attempt to flee, officials said.

The man lingered atop the roof for hours after an attempted carjacking earlier in the afternoon, authorities said. That incident happened just about four blocks away from the rooftop standoff, which occurred in the area near Studebaker Road and Hermes Street.

When authorities tried getting the man to come down, he refused and the standoff went on for hours as nearby streets were closed.

