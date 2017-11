Free Meals and Deals for Veterans Day 2017

Please check with the local restaurant participation before you go, most require valid military id.

Applebee’s on Saturday, November 11, 2017 to get your Veterans day free meal.

Olive Garden Veterans Day Free Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Chili’s Veterans Day Free Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Denny’s Veterans Day Free Grand Slam (Friday, November 10, 2017)

Red Lobster Veterans Day Free Appetizer or Dessert (November 11, 2017)

TGI Fridays Veterans Day Free Lunch (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Red Robin Veterans Day Free Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

LongHorn Steakhouse Veterans Day Free Appetizer or Dessert (November 11, 2017)

Free Veterans Day Pancakes at IHOP (Friday, November 10, 2017)

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion & Beverage (Saturday, November 11, 2017) Outback Steakhouse is also giving out a military discount of 15% off the total check from November 12 to December 31, 2017.

BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse Veterans Day Free Meal (November 10-11, 2017)

Carrabba’s Free Appetizer for Veterans Day (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Krispy Kreme Veterans Day Free Doughnut and Coffee (November 11, 2017)

Dunkin’ Donuts Veterans Day Free Donut (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Bonefish Grill Free Veterans Day Appetizer (November 11, 2017)

Famous Dave’s Veterans Day Free Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Golden Corral Veterans Day Free Meal (Monday, November 13, 2017)

Cracker Barrel Veterans Day Free Dessert (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day Free Wings and Fries (November 11, 2017)

Chuck E. Cheese’s Free Veterans Day Pizza (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

MOD Pizza Veterans Day Free Pizza or Salad (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s Free Veterans Day Meal (November 11, 2017)

Cicis Free Veterans Day Buffet (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

On The Border Free Veterans Day Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

California Pizza Kitchen Free Veterans Day Meal (November 11, 2017)

Little Caesars Pizza Free Veterans Day Pizza (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Ruby Tuesday Free Veterans Day Appetizer (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

IKEA’s Free Veterans Day Meal (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Sizzler Veterans Day Free Lunch (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Coco’s Bakery Veterans Day Free Pie (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Charlie Brown’s Veterans Day Free Lunch (Friday, November 10, 2017)

Wienerschnitzel Veterans Day Free Chili Dog (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Veterans Day Free Meal at Sagebrush Steakhouse (November 11, 2017)

Chevys Free Veterans Day Food (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Free Slice of Pie at Carrows (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Free Coffee/Tea on Veterans Day at Peet’s Coffee & Tea (November 11, 2017)

Bruegger’s Bagels Veterans Day Free Coffee (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Bakers Square Free Veterans Day Breakfast (Saturday, November 11, 2017)

Farmer Boys Free Veterans Day Cheeseburgers (Friday, November 10, 2017)

Claim Jumper Veterans Day Free Meal (Monday, November 13, 2017)

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant’s Free Veterans Day Meal (November 11, 2017)

Hooters – Stop into Hooters on November 11 to pick something off their Hooters Veterans Day Menu when you purchase a beverage. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Mimi’s Cafe – With the purchase of any non-alcoholic beverage, veterans and active duty military with proof of military ID can get a free meal at Mimi’s Cafe on November 11. Breakfast choices include Four Buttermilk Griddlecakes, Brioche French Toast, and Farmhouse Tacos. Lunch and dinner options include Slow Roasted Turkey, Asian Chicken Chopped Salad, and Brioche Cheeseburger.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill – Uno Pizzeria & Grill thanks military members for their service by offering a free meal or individual pizza on Veterans Day, November 11, with the purchase of a meal or pizza. This deal does not require a coupon of any type, but you do need to show valid military or veteran ID.

Boston Market – Get a second meal free this Veterans Day weekend (Nov 10-12) when you purchase an individual meal with a drink. This is valid for active and retired military, as well as their families. No military ID required but a coupon is needed, which you can get from the Boston Market website through the link above.

Freebirds World Burrito – All day on Saturday, November 11, vets and retired military members get a BOGO meal that can include burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and salads. Military ID is necessary.

Creamistry – On Saturday, November 11, all Creamistry locations are offering veterans and active military 50% off any ice cream from their menu. Retired or existing military ID is necessary.

