Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Mark Pulido Appointed to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission by Governor Brown

Staff Report

Cerritos Mayor Pro Tem Mark E. Pulido has been appointed to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission by California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. The Commission is a governmental entity created by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles and the California Science Center (State of California). The Commission’s purpose is to provide for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.

“I am honored and humbled to have received this appointment,” remarked Pulido. “This will provide me with a wonderful opportunity to serve and give back to our great state.”

A Cerritos resident since 1972, Pulido has an extensive history of local community service and professional work experience in local, state and federal government. Pulido was elected to the Cerritos City Council in March 2011. He served as Mayor Pro Tem in 2013-2014 and as Mayor in 2014, was re-elected to the City Council in 2015, and became Mayor Pro Tem in 2017. He has served on the ABC Unified School District Board, including a term as president, and also served as the Board Liaison for the ABC Federal Head Start and State Preschool programs for seven years. He served on the CaliforniaVolunteers Commission from 2013 to 2017 and in 2017 was appointed by Governor Brown to the California Science Center Board of Directors.

Pulido is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Alan Lowenthal. He previously worked for the California Legislature for more than a decade, serving as District Director to State Senator Alan Lowenthal. Prior to that, he served as a legislative consultant with the California State Assembly in the Los Angeles offices of Assembly Speakers Robert M. Hertzberg, Herb J. Wesson Jr. and Fabian Núñez.

Pulido graduated with honors from Whitney High School in the ABC Unified School District. He received his bachelor’s degree in History and Asian American Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles. He received his Master of Public Policy degree from The University of Chicago as a Woodrow Wilson National Fellow. During his graduate studies, he served as a graduate fellow of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Institute at the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau for Justice Assistance in Washington, D.C.

