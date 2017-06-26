LA County Sheriff’s Investigating Death on Horst Ave. in Hawaiian Gardens

Staff Report

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to the 22300 block of Horst Avenue, Hawaiian Gardens, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), ), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

