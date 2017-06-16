Coffee With the Cerritos Sheriff’s June 21 and June 28

The Cerritos Sheriff’s Station will be holding a “Coffee with the Deputies” event this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Cerritos Senior Center at 9 a.m located at 12340 South St, in Cerritos.

In addition, a Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Cerritos Park East (CPE) located at13234 E 166th St in Cerritos. That event starts at 6 p.m.

All are residents are welcome!

The Sheriff’s remind all residents… If you see something say something!

