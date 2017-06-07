Political Shake-Up in Commerce: Incumbents Tina Baca Del Rio and Lelia Leon Lose, But Ballots Remain to Be Counted

By Brian Hews

In a political shake up that is certain to have reverberations throughout the city of Commerce, two City Council candidates beat out two incumbents for three open seats this past Tuesday, June 6.

Leonard Mendoza was the top vote getter garnering 440 votes, second was John Soria at 437 votes, and third was incumbent Ivan Altimirano at 424 votes.

HMG-CN has been told that 179 provisional and 29 absentee ballots remain to be counted.

Altamirano’s other two long-time allies should be out of the race, but stranger things have happened in Commerce.

Long time self-proclaimed “Queen of Commerce” incumbent Tina Baca Del Rio tallied 391 votes, only 33 votes behind Altamirano.

Incumbent Lelia Leon came in at a distant 343 votes, has no chance in the provisional count.

Jaime Valencia tallied 388 votes, former Councilwoman Denise Robles 363 votes, John Peraza 345 votes, and Sylivia Munoz garnered 331 votes.

The final count will be made tomorrow at Commerce City Hall at 11 a.m.

