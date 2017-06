Attempted Bank Robbery in Cerritos Ends in Capture in Norwalk

Cerritos Sheriff’s station received a call earlier today of a bank robbery at Carmenita and Artesia, presumably Bank of the West.

The deputies responded, identified the vehicle and entered into a short low speed pursuit.

A short time later the suspects abandoned their vehicle in Norwalk where they were quickly taken into custody

No one was injured.

