Police in England Report Fatalities at Ariana Grande Concert

LONDON — The sound of explosions thundered through a concert arena in Manchester, England, on Monday night just as a performance by the pop star Ariana Grande was ending. The police reported multiple deaths and injuries as the panicky crowd of spectators, which included children, fled.

There was no immediate word from the police on the cause, but it immediately evoked the terrorist attacks in Paris in November of 2015, which included a deadly assault inside a concert arena where the Eagles of Death Metal had been playing.

