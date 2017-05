COFFEE WITH CERRITOS SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AND FIRE FIGHTERS MAY 17

STAFF REPORT

Join Captain Nuñez and Cerritos deputies on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the monthly Coffee with the Deputies event.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the Cerritos Senior Center, located at 12340 South Street. This month’s special guest is Los Angeles County Fire Chief DeValley.

