Valley Christian High School Soccer Team Recognized at Cerritos City Council Meeting

The Valley Christian High School Crusaders soccer team was honored by the Cerritos City Council on being named the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 6 champions. Led by coach Kim Looney and assistant coaches Vanessa Baydar, Lynzi Gonzales and Andrew Nishimoto, the team was also named CIF Division 5 regional champions. Courtesy city of Cerritos.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments