A man was found dead Wednesday in a crawl space beneath a home in Hawaiian Gardens.

Firefighters responded about 11:20 a.m. to a report of a man unresponsive in a crawl space under a home in the 11200 block of East 224th Street.

The man was found unconscious about 40 feet inside the crawl space and was pronounced dead after being pulled out by rescuers, a Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector said.

The sheriff’s department was investigating the death.