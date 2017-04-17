Frank Yokoyama Ahead of Chuong Vo by 33 Votes in Cerritos City Council Race

By Brian Hews

In one of the closest races in Cerritos history, Frank Yokoyama is ahead of Chuong Vo by 33 votes.

The official results won’t be available until Wed 5 P.M., but it does not bode well for Vo.

According to the City Clerk, there are only 16 ballots remaining.

The semi-official tally as of 3:36 today was: Grace Hu, 3,375; Yokoyama, 3,066; Vo 3,033, and Barrows, 2,197.

HMG-CN had endorsed both candidates Hu and Yokoyama.

The count was performed inside City Council chambers today by the City Clerk.

Vo’s candidacy was supported by Biz Fed, an organization that has nothing to do with Cerritos. Biz Fed sent out two expensive campaign mailers supporting Vo and Bruce Barrows.

Yokoyama, who ran a quiet campaign, was outspent nearly four to one by both Vo and Barrows.

It is unknown if Vo will call for a recount.

