Cerritos Election: Canvas Tomorrow 9 A.M. Council Chambers, Count Scheduled for Monday 3 P.M.

By Brian Hews
The city has scheduled a canvas of the remaining ballots for tomorrow at 9 A.M. inside City Council Chambers, City Clerk Vida Barone will be present to take questions from residents.
The city has also scheduled a ballot count for Monday, April 17 at 3 P.M. and the City “should be ready with enough verified envelopes to run a substantial count.”
The numbers will be added to the semi official count and will be posted on the website.
The date and time is subject to change.
Each candidate and the public will be advised in advance.
