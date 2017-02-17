Media Advisory / Photo Opportunity

|Metro Officials to Mark the Grand Opening of Lankershim Depot Coffee Shop, The First Public Use of Historic Valley Train Depot in 65 Years
|WHAT:
|Metro officials will join L.A. City Council Member Paul Krekorian and executives from Groundwork Coffee Company in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the first public use of historic Lankershim Depot since 1952. The depot, built in 1896, is one of the few remaining transportation landmarks in the San Fernando Valley, and was fully restored by Metro in 2014. The depot’s first tenant is Groundwork Coffee, a USDA-certified organic roasting company founded in Venice Beach, California in 1990 and Los Angeles’ largest organic coffee roaster. Future plans for the depot property include a pocket park and Metro Bike Hub.
|WHEN:
|Friday, February 17, 2017
10 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Lankershim Depot
11275 N. Lankershim Boulevard
** Media van parking in parking lot behind Lankershim Depot
|WHO:
|John Fasana, Metro Board Chair, City of Duarte City Council Member
Paul Krekorian, L.A. City Council Member, Metro Board Member
Jeff Chean, Groundwork Principal and Chief Coffee Guy
Jason Vega, Vice President, San Fernando Valley Historical Society
NoHo community stakeholders
|VISUALS:
|Officials will perform a ribbon-cutting photo opportunity, as well as receive a proclamation from the San Fernando Valley Historical Society. The event will include free coffee and live jazz music as well as a short historical tour of depot grounds, weather permitting.
