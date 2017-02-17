Media Advisory / Photo Opportunity

WHAT:

Metro officials will join L.A. City Council Member Paul Krekorian and executives from Groundwork Coffee Company in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the first public use of historic Lankershim Depot since 1952. The depot, built in 1896, is one of the few remaining transportation landmarks in the San Fernando Valley, and was fully restored by Metro in 2014. The depot’s first tenant is Groundwork Coffee, a USDA-certified organic roasting company founded in Venice Beach, California in 1990 and Los Angeles’ largest organic coffee roaster. Future plans for the depot property include a pocket park and Metro Bike Hub.