Sheriff’s Investigating Death on 10900 Block of Firestone in Norwalk

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a male adult that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in the 10900 block of Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk.

Detectives have learned that at 6:44 p.m., deputies from Norwalk Station responded to 10900 block Firestone Boulevard, Norwalk, regarding a male who was seen in the middle of the street attempting to enter occupied vehicles and was now being detained in front of a business.

Upon the deputies arrival they saw two good Samaritans struggling to hold the male on the ground. The deputies began to take custody of the suspect when he became unconscious. Deputies immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation detectives learned that this incident began in the 11700 block of Studebaker Road, Norwalk, where the suspect entered one occupied parked vehicle and attempted to enter a second occupied vehicle. The suspect then ran Southbound towards Firestone Boulevard, where he jumped into the bed of an occupied truck. The suspect fell out of the truck bed and entered a local business wearing only his shirt and underwear. The Two good Samaritans noticed the suspect’s erratic behavior and detained him until the deputies’ arrival.

The suspect’s identity is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP, or “P3 Mobile” for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Whenever the death of an inmate occurs in the Los Angeles County jail system, multiple independent investigations immediately begin at the scene. These include separate investigations by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau, and Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Justice System Integrity Division personnel from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office intend to attend the autopsy. Once concluded, every aspect of the death is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Death Review Committee.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments