Travelers are stopped at airports, companies scramble to respond to Trump’s immigration order

Within hours of US president Donald Trump issuing an executive orderbarring refugees from war-torn Syria indefinitely, suspending entry of refugees from other countries for 120 days, and temporarily banning visitors from six other majority-Muslim nations, there are already reports of chaos and outrage as travelers with valid visas are being turned away from entering the country.

In addition to Syria, Trump banned visitors from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, due to concerns about terrorism. The American Civil Liberties Union and immigration lawyers today sued in federal court for the release of two Iraqi men—one a former US government employee—who were detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport despite having valid visas to enter the country, Reuters reported. Separately, five Iraqi migrants and one Yemeni weren’t allowed to board an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to New York today even though they held valid visas, Reuters said. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokeswoman told Reuters that the ban also applies to green card holders from the listed countries.

Read more>>

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments