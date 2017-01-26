Rep. Chu Condemns Trump Administration Attack on Sanctuary Cities

January 25, 2017 Press Release

Pasadena, CA – Today, President Donald Trump issued an HYPERLINK “https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/25/presidential-executive-order-enhancing-public-safety-interior-united”executive order to allow cutting off federal funds to so-called “sanctuary cities” – cities that choose not to use local law enforcement to detain or deport undocumented immigrants.

Law enforcement officials in these cities, which includes Pasadena, CA, say that using local law enforcement officers as immigration officers erodes community trust and actually makes police work more difficult.

Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) released the following statement:

“This is taking Mr. Trump’s perverse attack on immigrants to a new level. He is now threatening the welfare, stability, and security of American cities for the sake of appearing tough on immigration.

Forcing local law enforcement to act as a deportation force will make it harder for them to gain the trust of the residents they’re trying to protect, and could lead to an increase in crime.

Likewise, pulling necessary federal funding from these cities will hurt everything from the police force to schools to healthcare to roads and bridges.

This is an unacceptable cost for political posturing. I urge Mr. Trump to think of the families who are contributing to our country every day under the fear of separation and act with heart, not callousness.”

