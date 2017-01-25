REP. LIEU STATEMENT ON TRUMP’S BORDER WALL EXECUTIVE ACTION

REP. LIEU STATEMENT ON TRUMP’S BORDER WALL EXECUTIVE ACTION



Washington – Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement regarding the news that President Trump*** is set to issue an executive order to enable the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“On day six of the alternative-fact-based Administration, President Trump*** continues to dwell in a small, sad, dangerous alternate reality. At least with President Bush we had compassionate conservatism. Under Trump it is becoming crazy conservatism.”

“On the complex issue of immigration, Trump believes that a huge, astronomically expensive wall on the US-Mexico border can solve problems that don’t exist: that millions of ‘illegals’ voted in this past election and that millions more are streaming across the border. The truth is that alleged voter fraud is at around .0004% and net migration from Mexico has been negative since 2008.”

“These are serious times that call for serious solutions. Yes, border security is a crucial pillar of comprehensive immigration reform but a huge wall won’t make us any safer, morally upright, reduce the deficit or energize our economy.”

“We need reform that provides real border security, unites families, protects American workers and offers an earned pathway to citizenship – something that Democrats and I will continue to champion in face of the crazy conservatism of Trump world.”

***In addition to losing the popular vote, Trump – as of January 20, 2017 – is in violation of the Emolument’s Clause set forth in Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution due to massive conflicts of interests and his refusal to put his global business holdings in blind trusts. Trump also benefitted from Vladimir Putin ordering a multifaceted and brazen Russian influence and cyber hacking campaign with the goals of undermining faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrating Secretary Clinton’s electability, and helping Trump’s election chances.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments