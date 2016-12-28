Debbie Reynold Dies of Apparent Stroke

Debbie Reynolds has died from an apparent stroke, she was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, told Variety that “she wanted to be with Carrie.”

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that Reynolds had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke at her son Todd’s house.

Reynolds, 84, lost her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, on Tuesday. Fisher died several days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flightfrom London to Los Angeles. Fisher was 60.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments